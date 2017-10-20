Gambia: How Many Gambian Businesspersons Are Capable of Investing in the Gambian Economy?

QUESTION OF THE DAY?
Governments past and present, claim that the private sector is their engine of growth. But none has so far identified the Gambian Millionaires or Billionaires, who are going to provide the industries and services that would create the jobs for the economy to thrive. Foroyaa will conduct an investigation to identify the Gambian Business persons who are ready to invest, to become the engine of growth as promised by Government. The true story of the state of our private sector would soon be told.