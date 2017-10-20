20 October 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt to Revive Ziscosteel

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faith Zvorufura

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mike Bimha on Thursday confirmed that government had signed an agreement with a Hong Kong investor to revive Zimbabwe's giant steel making company, Ziscosteel.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ZimTrade Exporters Conference held in Harare, Bimha said they had signed an agreement with R&F from Hong Kong to revive Ziscosteel.

"Our investors is not into steel making but they are the providers of capital and obviously they will engage other PPC contractors to do so,

"And so we are in the process of finalizing the implementation and we have already signed an agreement and we believe that in a short while, we should be able to unveil the entire agreement with all the details," said Bimha.

He added that the deal will boost the exporters growth earnings in the country adding that Ziscosteel can still be the best export contributor in Zimbabwe.

"And more importantly once we get back Ziscosteel on line, the production exceeds our own demand therefore we will open above US$350 million worth of products that we want and it will generate another US $1 billion in terms of exports,

"When Ziscosteel was still alive on stream, it was the most contributors in terms of exports and therefore it also stresses a point that we should ensure that we get Ziscosteel back on track," emphasized Bimha.

Commenting on the recent price hikes and panic buying that gripped the country a few weeks ago, Bimha said there were no major changes in economic fundamentals besides mere speculation through the social media.

He added that the shortage of foreign exchange on the local market has created a multi-tier pricing system due to illegal parallel market transactions.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe to Reshuffle Key Security Bosses

President Robert Mugabe is set to reshuffle key security service chiefs, having already redeployed ex-Central… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.