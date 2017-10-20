Miss Albinism Zimbabwe beauty pageant set for the 17th of November 2017 at Reps Theatre in Harare is going to be a major milestone for people living with Albinism in the country as it will be the second in Africa after Kenya and the first in Zimbabwe.

However, the beauty pageant could be thrown into disarray due to lack of recognition and support as compared to Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and Miss Zimbabwe.

With less than a month to go before the beauty pageant commences, founder of Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust Brenda Mudzimu says they are faced with resource constraints as they are battling to raise enough money to cater for accommodation for the models and other expenses.

"It is our objective that after we run the pageant successfully we do away with stigma and discrimination because that is probably one of the main reasons why we are failing to get sponsors," said Mudzimu.

"Right now we don't even have an idea on when or where we will find accommodation for our models and another concern is refreshments to give our guests though we are not sure whether they will attend.

"We would have loved the Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Patrick Zhuwawo, Chairperson of the Miss Zimbabwe Trust, Mrs Mary Chiwenga and Kuwadzana Member of Parliament Betty Kaseke to attend and support the event," said Mudzimu.

Speaking at the launch of the Friends with Albinism Campaign a fortnight ago, Minister Zhuwawo vowed to fight for the rights of people living with albinism and to Mudzimu this will be his first test.