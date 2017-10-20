Social movement, Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign has warned the police that they would mobilize for retaliatory action against the law enforcement agents if the harassment of vendors and touts under the so called operation "Restore Order" continues.

Tajamuka Spokesperson, Ostallos Mudzvova told New Zimbabwe in an interview the police were being abused by the state to brutalise citizens under the guise of the bringing order, adding citizens would be left with no choice but to retaliate.

Police last week launched an assault on street vendors and touts soon after President Robert Mugabe told a Zanu PF youth meeting in Harare that vendors had become a menace in the city which he said should be the cleanest as the country's capital.

Mugabe's statements prompted the Harare City council and the police to swoop on the vendors and touts in raids that resulted in bloody clashes, with vendors losing their wares.

Mudzvova said the police should refrain from using violence against the citizens, saying this would cause unrest in the city.

"We advise the police that if this continues, they will cause unrest in the city, accidents, loss of lives and endanger the citizens while in the process fuelling anger on the citizens," he said.

He said the clashes between the vendors and the police should be squarely blamed on the police and Zanu PF youths, who he said were being used by the state to harass innocent vendors and those at the "mushikashika".

"It is high time we remind these green bombers that they have no monopoly over violence and they should be careful with their conduct as Tajamuka/Sesjikile campaign will be siding with the vendors and motorists," he said.

Mudzvova said the Minister of Home Affairs should act within his mandate and ensure that the police protected civilians, adding that the harassment of citizens eking out an honest living would not go unchallenged.

The clean-up campaign, coming a few months before elections in 2018, was largely viewed by ordinary Zimbabweans and analysts as a ploy by the ruling Zanu PF government to displace urban voters ahead of the make or break polls.

The raids brought memories of the 2005 operation Murambatsvina which saw more than 20 000 families displaced.

Most Zimbabweans, especially women and youths, have resorted to vending in cities as the government struggles to create the 2. 2 million jobs it promised in the run-up to the 2013 elections.