20 October 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Cancer Campaign Encourages Men to Grow a 'Mo' to Help Save a 'Bro'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and Paratus launched the 2017 Movember campaign this week in Windhoek, which will run under the theme, "The Scottish Leader".

For the campaign men are encouraged to shave clean and start growing a moustache, to raise funds for cancer. This year starting from 1 November men will keep their moustache, to raise funds, up until the Movember Party slated for 29 November, where men will be dressed in Scottish attire at the Wanderers Sports Ground.

According to CAN for all who cannot grow a 'mo', but still want to help save others and support the Association, they can buy bro t-shirts available for N$150 as from 1 November.

In addition to this campaign, Kosmos 94.1 FM has challenged the corporate community to enter the Corporate Movember Challenge, with all male staff shaving and posting a picture in front of their company logo, grow their beards and submit a final photo by the end of the month again posting in front of their company logo. Prizes that include up to a 6 month radio advertising slots are for grabs.

Namibia

Rural Water Treatment Project Gets Funding

The Adaptation Fund (AF) approved N$60 million for a four year project which will pilot and utilise renewable power and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.