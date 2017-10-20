The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and Paratus launched the 2017 Movember campaign this week in Windhoek, which will run under the theme, "The Scottish Leader".

For the campaign men are encouraged to shave clean and start growing a moustache, to raise funds for cancer. This year starting from 1 November men will keep their moustache, to raise funds, up until the Movember Party slated for 29 November, where men will be dressed in Scottish attire at the Wanderers Sports Ground.

According to CAN for all who cannot grow a 'mo', but still want to help save others and support the Association, they can buy bro t-shirts available for N$150 as from 1 November.

In addition to this campaign, Kosmos 94.1 FM has challenged the corporate community to enter the Corporate Movember Challenge, with all male staff shaving and posting a picture in front of their company logo, grow their beards and submit a final photo by the end of the month again posting in front of their company logo. Prizes that include up to a 6 month radio advertising slots are for grabs.