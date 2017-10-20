20 October 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Rural Water Treatment Project Gets N$60 Million Injection From the Adaptation Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Adaptation Fund (AF) approved N$60 million for a four year project which will pilot and utilise renewable power and membrane technology at the Grünau settlement and the Bethanie village, located south of the country.

The project aims to assist the treatment of poor quality local groundwater to a level that complies with the national standards for drinking water through the use of reverse osmosis.

This project proposal which was developed by NamWater as the executing entity and was approved during the Adaptation Fund's 30th board meeting which was held on 12 and 13 Octobe in Germany. The Desert Research Foundation of Namibia (DRFN) will be the implementation entity of the project.

The project is also endorsed by the Environment Commissioner of Namibia, Teofilus Nghitila and aims to see improved resilience of vulnerable communities and groups to climate change impact, specifically to a decrease in water quality of existing groundwater sources.

In addition to providing benefits to vulnerable communities in the target areas, the project also wants to serve to increase the capacity of government agencies to integrate climate change adaptation considerations into water supply planning and policy processes.

It is considered essential to pilot two plants in a rural setting, where the water demand of the communities differs by an order of magnitude. This would allow the opportunity to establish how plant size affected aspects such as operation, management and maintenance requirements, the unit cost of water produced, the involvement of beneficiaries; and the interest of stakeholders.

Furthermore, the execution of the project aims to yield a wide range of information and knowledge on both technical and social aspects of establishing and operating such treatment and power plants.

Caption: Similar machinery will be used for the pilot project which will bank on the reverse osmosis process to purify the water.

Namibia

American R&B Singer Omarion Comes to WIndhoek

American R&B singer Omarion - one of the youngest veterans in the music industry - is coming to perform live in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.