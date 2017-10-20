Windhoek — One of Namibia's most feared boxers, Walter 'The Executioner' Kautondokwa, will tomorrow step into the ring to defend his coveted WBO Africa Middleweight belt against Tanzania's Meschack Mwankemwa at the Windhoek Country Club.

The undefeated Kautondokwa, who boasts an impressive knockout record of 93 percent from 15 bouts in the paid ranks, will defend his title for a record 5th time when he confronts Mwankemwa.

Kautondokwa is currently one of the most formidable middleweight fighters in Africa and his last performance against Ghana's Obodai Sai proved why the Namibian spearheads the African middleweight division pecking order.

'The Executioner' executed Sai within the distance to retain his in Ghana WBO Africa middleweight crown and to also add the IBF Continental title to his already impressive trophy cabinet.

Kautondokwa is currently ranked No.7 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and is certainly on the path for global preeminence in one of the most competitive weight divisions in world boxing. Mwankemwa on the other hands boasts a record of 17 wins, 3 defeats and 2 draws from 22 fights.

In the main undercard draw, local welterweight prospect Mike 'Silent Assassin' Shonena will make his Africa debut when he fights for the vacant WBO Africa Welterweight title against Juma Waiswa from Uganda. The young Shonena remains undefeated after 10 fights, while Waiswa has a record of 11 fights, 10 wins and one loss.

Tomorrow night's boxing bonanza packs an exciting draw of undercard fights, which will see some of the country's top talent battle it out for total supremacy in the ring.

Tickets are available at Computicket outlets, Antonio's Shop in Post Street Mall and at the Windhoek Country Club Resort reception. General tickets sell for N$200, while a VIP table seating 10 people sells for N$10,000.