20 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Free Education Is Why Hostel Learners Are Starving

opinion By Pandu Amadhila

Can the government please do away with this thing of free education? Clearly they have implemented something they can't maintain, afford and serve.

In a country of about 2.3 million citizens, it is shameful that we cannot afford to feed hostel learners, who now have to be sent back home during year-end examinations.

Let's honestly look at the bigger picture of things and do away with this dependence on government for everything - including free primary education.

It's not the responsibility of leaders alone. We as a whole nation, what are we doing and what have we done to meet government halfway? Stop the dependency on government. It's sickening.

