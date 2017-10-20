Zambia: Lungu Is Ordained By God - Pastor Makota

Pastor Austin Makota of Bread of Life Church London has said leadership is of God and President Edgar Lungu is a leader who is ordained by God to Serve the people of Zambia.

And Zambia's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Muyeba Chikonde has said said this year's theme: 'Promoting peace and reconciliation- consolidating National Unity in Diversity' is so suited for the national day as the Zambian leadership, political parties, the church and Citizenry seek ways to consolidate the peace and unity the country has enjoyed for over five decades.

During a special church service that was held at Zambia House to commemorate the National Day of Prayer and Fasting for Zambia under the theme: Promoting peace and reconciliation- consolidating National Unity in Diversity, many Zambians and pastors from other churches within the United Kingdom took turns to intercede for President Lungu, his cabinet and the country at large, the pastors also prayed for peace, reconciliation and the economy of Zambia.

Pastor Makota said leaders who are ordained by God should be honored therefore the people of Zambia should acknowledge and respect President Lungu and see him as a blessing that manifests itself through his commitment to God by declaring 18th October as a National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

"Kings come from the Lord. We want to Thank God for giving us President Lungu and his humble leadership. If a person is ordained by God, you should honour him because God put him there. Zambia is a nation that fears God and we pray that God remembers President Lungu and his Cabinet," he said.

High Commissioner Chikonde said the peace process supported by the Commonwealth must be institutionalized for it to be sustained.

"This year just like last year has been equally challenging for our country, but many of you will agree with me that once again the Almighty God has shown his grace on our nation and placed us back on course of promoting peace and reconciliation. In this regard, let us all dedicate to God the peace path that was initiated by the church and crystallized by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland. However, for the peace process to be sustained we have to own it as a country ourselves. Others can only help," he said.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Zambian High Commission First Secretary for Press and Public Relations Abigail Chaponda.