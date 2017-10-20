20 October 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Om Praises Namibian Businesswoman of the Year Winner

Tagged:

Related Topics

The prestigious Namibian Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2017 recently announced Nangula Kauluma, Managing Director of the Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance Business in Namibia as the overall winner this year.

Chief Executive Officer at Old Mutual Namibia, Kosmas Egumbo said, "As Old Mutual we have been a part of the fabric of Namibia society for many years, and none of the great work that we do would be possible without our people, therefore leaders like Nangula deserve to be celebrated."

He further stated that it is essential that tribute is being paid to all the women who lead the growth of business and the economy.

Kauluma grew up in Windhoek and has a degree in political science from Spelman College, Atlanta and an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch. She gained extensive experience in sales, marketing and brand management at Air Namibia, Pfizer and the Namibia Tourism board before joining Old Mutual 11 years ago as a corporate communications consultant.

She made the most of the many career development opportunities offered by Old Mutual and has held leadership roles in several business units, both in Namibia and South Africa.

She has also played a key role in the strategic development and management of the Old Mutual brand across Africa and has been a strong driver of customer centricity and sustainability in business processes and practices.

"I am very grateful for the recognition of the toil, sacrifice, passion, resilience and determination that has gone into growing my career over 25 years," said Kauluma. She started from waiting on tables to helping to shape the business world for future female Namibian leaders and it has been a long but rewarding road.

The Namibian Businesswoman of the Year Awards organised by the Namibia Economist celebrate the achievements of remarkable women and recognise the strides made by female leaders in various categories, including small business, community and government.

Namibia

American R&B Singer Omarion Comes to WIndhoek

American R&B singer Omarion - one of the youngest veterans in the music industry - is coming to perform live in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.