The prestigious Namibian Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2017 recently announced Nangula Kauluma, Managing Director of the Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance Business in Namibia as the overall winner this year.

Chief Executive Officer at Old Mutual Namibia, Kosmas Egumbo said, "As Old Mutual we have been a part of the fabric of Namibia society for many years, and none of the great work that we do would be possible without our people, therefore leaders like Nangula deserve to be celebrated."

He further stated that it is essential that tribute is being paid to all the women who lead the growth of business and the economy.

Kauluma grew up in Windhoek and has a degree in political science from Spelman College, Atlanta and an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch. She gained extensive experience in sales, marketing and brand management at Air Namibia, Pfizer and the Namibia Tourism board before joining Old Mutual 11 years ago as a corporate communications consultant.

She made the most of the many career development opportunities offered by Old Mutual and has held leadership roles in several business units, both in Namibia and South Africa.

She has also played a key role in the strategic development and management of the Old Mutual brand across Africa and has been a strong driver of customer centricity and sustainability in business processes and practices.

"I am very grateful for the recognition of the toil, sacrifice, passion, resilience and determination that has gone into growing my career over 25 years," said Kauluma. She started from waiting on tables to helping to shape the business world for future female Namibian leaders and it has been a long but rewarding road.

The Namibian Businesswoman of the Year Awards organised by the Namibia Economist celebrate the achievements of remarkable women and recognise the strides made by female leaders in various categories, including small business, community and government.