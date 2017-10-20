A special community service came to Gobabis a fortnight ago when the Law Society of Namibia conducted another of its free legal advice days to help people in need of legal counselling but without the means to pay an attorney.

The free legal advice days have become a regular community service since first introduced in August 2014. In the meantime, the Law Society has formed partnerships with the Office of the Ombudsman and the Office of the Master of the High Court. At the Gobabis event, assistance was also provided by the Office of the Government Attorneys.

The Gobabis free legal advice day took place at the Nossobville Community Hall. 29 members of the public came to the nine available lawyers for counselling and advice on specific issues ranging from domestic violence, divorce and maintenance to labour issues and the legalities of wills and estates.

"The Free Legal Advice Day forms part of the Law Society's objectives to make legal services more accessible to those members of the public who can not afford formal legal services. The Office of the Ombudsman has been instrumental in the success of the free legal advice days since the project was launched by supporting this project and assisting the Law Society with the venues and advertising in the region" the society said in a statement released this week.

In all, five free legal advice days were held during 2017, concluding with the Gobabis day.

The previous four took place in Mariental, Ongwediva, Katutura and Swakopmund. In total, 407 members of the public received free counselling in 2017.

"The Council and Directorate of the Law Society of Namibia sincerely thank all involved for their participation and support in making this project a success" the Law Society stated.