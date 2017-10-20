Pick 'n Pay Namibia this week refuted claims that their electronic payment system at its stores was hacked and stated that the duplicate transactions being experienced are due to a technical error.

This comes after customers experienced duplicate deductions of card transactions at various Pick n Pay stores countrywide.

"The banks are actively working on reversing the duplicate transactions, and we hope that the matter will be resolved within the next 72 hours. Meanwhile, we encourage all affected customers to contact their respective banks, while the matter is being resolved, and complete a dispute form. We would like re-assure our customers that our systems are secure and that our system has not been hacked," the management of PnP stated in a press statement.

Furthermore, customers who suspect that their cards have been cloned, are urged to contact their respective banks immediately to report suspicions.

"Your safety is important to us and we therefore request you to please remain vigilant. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. In the meantime please continue to enjoy your shopping experience with Pick n Pay Namibia," they concluded.