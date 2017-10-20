Namibia: International White Cane Day Commemorated

For government to help make life better for people living with disabilities, this group of people should engage government institutions to make their needs and challenges known.

This was said by deputy finance minister Natangwe Ithete at the International White Cane Day commemoration held at Swakopmund yesterday and organised by the Erongo governor's office.

The mission of White Cane Day is to educate the world about blindness, and how the visually impaired can live and work independently while giving back to their communities; to celebrate the abilities and successes achieved by blind people in a world of the sighted; and to honour the many contributions being made by the visually impaired.

The event at Swakopmund was poorly attended.

"I am disappointed that people do not attend and engage themselves in events such as these. People living with disabilities should be acknowledged as equal members of our nation," Ithete stressed.

He said government took the plight of disabled Namibians seriously, which can be seen with the creation of the department of disability affairs in the Office of the Vice President, under deputy minister Alexia Manombe-Ncube.

"The able and disabled should not be divided. We should see the disabled not as unable, but differently-abled," Ithete noted. "Disabled people should not be excluded, and should be bold enough to engage in society because they are equal citizens with equal rights."

He thus encouraged disabled people to engage in economic opportunities, and to develop themselves through vocational training and higher education. Disabled people likewise have the right to become Namibia's next president or prime minister.

"We can have leaders with disabilities. They must just make use of the opportunities, and government will be ready to support them. Engage government so that we can know how to help you so that you can become prosperous," he said. According to the latest information from the Namibian Federation for the Visually Impaired, there are about 15 000 visually impaired citizens (registered with the federation).

Amongst the greatest challenges faced by this group are access to information and economic empowerment.

There is also a great need for quality Braille textbooks and government documents which would promote the education and training of the visually impaired, as well as open opportunities to be involved in economic projects that could enhance their lives.