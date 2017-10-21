20 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Angola to Launch First Satellite in December

By Arnaldo Vieira

Angola will launch into orbit its first communications satellite on December 7, a government official has said.

The ICT minister Mr. José Carvalho da Rocha said AngoSat-1 will provide telecommunications services throughout the country once it begins operations.

"It will be possible to perform telemedicine services among many other benefits," the minister told Rádio Luanda on Thursday.

The satellite, built by a Russian consortium, will be launched from the Baikonur launch pad in Kazakhstan.

AngoSat-1 has a lifespan of 15 years, the minister said, adding that the government will commission another to replace it.

Mr Carvalho said about 45 technicians are being trained on its operations.

The Angolan space vehicle was commissioned in 2012 and its launch has been postponed several times.

