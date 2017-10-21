South Africa: Bogus Doctors Held in Raid By Road Traffic Management Corp

Six bogus doctors were arrested when a joint operation led by the Road Traffic Management Corporation raided unlawful medical practices in the centre of Johannesburg on Friday.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks), the Gauteng Traffic Police compliance unit, the SA Police Service's tactical response unit, officers from the Health Professionals Council of SA, Medical Control Council, and Medscheme confiscated medicines and files during a raid at the Lister Medical Centre.

"The raid was part of Operation Recall which seeks to deal with corrupt practices that lead to motorists obtaining public driver's permits through unlawful means," he said.

Zwane said two radiologists had also been detained after Health Professionals Council found that they were practising without proper registration with the authority.

"Among the arrested bogus doctors is one believed to have evaded arrest in Vereeniging three weeks ago. Another bogus doctor is still on the run," he said.

Zwane said the doctors were expected to face charges related to fraud and the contravention of Medicine Control Act when they appear in court on Monday.

Friday's arrest brings to twelve the total number of bogus doctors arrested since the start of Operation Recall two months ago.

"An analysis conducted by the RTMC has shown that about 32 000 public driver's permits have issued through suspicious and irregular means," he said.

Source: News24