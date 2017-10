The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and heavy downpours in the Free State on Saturday afternoon.

Severe weather can be expected in Parys, Sasolburg, Frankfort and Warden in the Free State.

The weather service has also warned of hail, strong winds and heavy downpours in the southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Thunderstorms are expected to move to Gauteng later on Saturday.

