Kenya: Helicopter Crashes in Lake Nakuru

A helicopter has crashed in Lake Nakuru shortly after take off from a hotel in the town.

It was not immediately established the number of people on board.

Nakuru OCPD Joshua Omukata confirmed the incident saying they were waiting for a boat to conduct the rescue as the chopper crashed inside the lake.

The aircraft had left Jarika Hotel and sources say it was flying low before it crashed.

The chopper was to ferry journalists to a campaign rally. The journalists were at the hotel at the time of the crash.

More follows.