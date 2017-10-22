21 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rugby - WP Thump Golden Lions, Set Up Sharks Final

Western Province marched into the final of the 2017 Currie Cup after dismantling the Golden Lions in impressive fashion in their semi-final clash at Newlands on Saturday.

WP won 19-5 after leading 13-5 at half-time.

The home side scored a try through prop Wilco Louw, while flyhalf Robert du Preez added the conversion and four penalties.

The Golden Lions replied with a solitary try by pivot Jaco van der Walt.

WP will meet the Sharks in next Saturday's final at Kings Park in Durban after the Sharks beat the Blue Bulls 37-27 in the day's earlier semi-final.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Damian Willemse

Golden Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuuren, 21 Sylvian Mahuza, 22 Ashlon Davids, 23 Robert Kruger

Source: Sport24

