22 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: 1,272 Fail Nigerian Law School Exam

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Law School yesterday released the summary of the final examination results conducted in August.

Mr Chinedu Ukekwe, Head of Information and Protocol of the Nigerian Law School, made this known in a statement in Bwari, FCT.

He said that a total of 5, 891 students participated in the examinations, while 4, 285 were successful.

He said that the candidates with conditional Pass were 334 while 1, 272 failed.

According to him, 29 students were graded First Class, 211 Second Class Upper, 1, 046 made Second Class Lower, 2, 999 accounted for Pass, while 334 came out with conditional Pass.

A further breakdown of the results showed that candidates with Pass accounted for 72.7 per cent, those with conditional Pass represented 5. 7 per cent, while those who failed were 21.6 per cent.

Ukekwe in the statement revealed that the 'Call to the Bar' ceremony for the successful candidates will hold on Nov. 28 and 29 in Abuja.(NAN)

Nigeria

U.S. & UK Major Recipients of Looted Funds - U.S. Expert Matthew Page

Mr Mathew Page, former United States intelligence community's top expert on Nigeria has said that the U.S. and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.