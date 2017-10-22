21 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rugby - Sharks Beat Blue Bulls, Host Currie Cup Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sharks will host the 2017 Currie Cup final after they beat the Blue Bulls in their semi-final clash at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks won 37-27 after leading 28-13 at half-time.

The Sharks scored four tries through centre Lukhanyo Am, wing Kobus van Wyk, scrumhalf Louis Schreuder and lock Ruan Botha.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch was on target with all four conversions and as well as two penalties and a drop goal for a personal haul of 17 points.

The Blue Bulls replied with three tries by prop Pierre Schoeman, scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl and centre Burger Odendaal.

Flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff added all three conversions as well as two penalties.

The Sharks will host the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between Western Province and the Golden Lions in Durban next Saturday.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Odwa Ndungane

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre SchoemanSubstitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jannes Kirsten, 19 Jano Venter, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tony Jantjies, 22 Duncan Matthews, 23 John-Roy Jenkinson

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Khayelitsha's Up and Coming Pantsula Dancer

Fast and slick foot movements, popping and locking, head-spinning, crawling and hat throwing. This is the art of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.