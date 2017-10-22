South Africa: Rugby - Sharks Beat Blue Bulls, Host Currie Cup Final

The Sharks will host the 2017 Currie Cup final after they beat the Blue Bulls in their semi-final clash at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks won 37-27 after leading 28-13 at half-time.

The Sharks scored four tries through centre Lukhanyo Am, wing Kobus van Wyk, scrumhalf Louis Schreuder and lock Ruan Botha.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch was on target with all four conversions and as well as two penalties and a drop goal for a personal haul of 17 points.

The Blue Bulls replied with three tries by prop Pierre Schoeman, scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl and centre Burger Odendaal.

Flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff added all three conversions as well as two penalties.

The Sharks will host the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between Western Province and the Golden Lions in Durban next Saturday.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Odwa Ndungane

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre SchoemanSubstitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jannes Kirsten, 19 Jano Venter, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tony Jantjies, 22 Duncan Matthews, 23 John-Roy Jenkinson

Source: Sport24