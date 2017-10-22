South Africa: Two Trafficked Women Rescued From Gauteng Pornography Syndicate

Two women, originally from Lesotho, have been rescued after they were trafficked into a pornography syndicate, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

"Sex toys... web cameras, Wi-Fi routers, USBs and cellphones were seized during a raid of a house in Westonaria, where a 29-year-old woman was arrested," said Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The arrested woman is believed to be part of the syndicate that creates and distributes pornography on international websites.

The raid occurred after a provincial police unit investigating serial and electronic crime received information about the syndicate.

They interviewed a victim who said she had been lured from Lesotho with promises that she would attend school and be financially supported.

Instead, once she was in SA, she was forced into the syndicate's work.

"While police were raiding the premises... [identified] by the victim, another victim used for the production of... pornography was rescued," Dlamini said.

He said that the arrested woman has already appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court last week and would appear again on Thursday, October 26.

"More people are expected to be arrested," he said.

