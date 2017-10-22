22 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Trafficked Women Rescued From Gauteng Pornography Syndicate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two women, originally from Lesotho, have been rescued after they were trafficked into a pornography syndicate, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

"Sex toys... web cameras, Wi-Fi routers, USBs and cellphones were seized during a raid of a house in Westonaria, where a 29-year-old woman was arrested," said Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The arrested woman is believed to be part of the syndicate that creates and distributes pornography on international websites.

The raid occurred after a provincial police unit investigating serial and electronic crime received information about the syndicate.

They interviewed a victim who said she had been lured from Lesotho with promises that she would attend school and be financially supported.

Instead, once she was in SA, she was forced into the syndicate's work.

"While police were raiding the premises... [identified] by the victim, another victim used for the production of... pornography was rescued," Dlamini said.

He said that the arrested woman has already appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court last week and would appear again on Thursday, October 26.

"More people are expected to be arrested," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Gauteng School Bus Driver Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Pupil

A school bus driver has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old pupil at a Gauteng primary… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.