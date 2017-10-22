22 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng School Bus Driver Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Pupil

Tagged:

Related Topics

A school bus driver has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old pupil at a Gauteng primary school, provincial police said on Sunday.

"Police believe that more victims may come forward," said Captain Lungelo Dlamini in a statement.

It is alleged that the driver repeatedly touched the student inappropriately while she was boarding the bus.

"The suspect will be charged with a case of sexual assault when he appears in court [on Monday]," Dlamini said.

Gauteng has recently been hit by sexual abuse cases at two other schools.

Source: News24

South Africa

Two Trafficked Women Rescued From Gauteng Pornography Syndicate

Two women, originally from Lesotho, have been rescued after they were trafficked into a pornography syndicate, Gauteng… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.