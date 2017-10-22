South Africa: Gauteng School Bus Driver Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Pupil

A school bus driver has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old pupil at a Gauteng primary school, provincial police said on Sunday.
"Police believe that more victims may come forward," said Captain Lungelo Dlamini in a statement.
It is alleged that the driver repeatedly touched the student inappropriately while she was boarding the bus.
"The suspect will be charged with a case of sexual assault when he appears in court [on Monday]," Dlamini said.
Gauteng has recently been hit by sexual abuse cases at two other schools.
Source: News24