22 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest Man for Calling Constable Kwisongole a 'Blood Sucker'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
By Alick Mande

A 28-year-old man identified as James Linyada of Chemusa Township in Blantyre is currently in police custody for calling a police officer "opopa magazi"- a blood sucker.

Linyada who hails from Galeta village T/A Chekucheku in Neno district has been charged with Proposing Violence contrary to Section 87 (1) of the Penal Code.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi confirmed of the arrest to Nyasa Times, saying Linyada committed the offence on Friday (October 20th) afternoon.

"At around 12:30 noon, the suspect met No 3572 Constable Happy Kwisongole of Kabula Police who was going home from office. He stopped her on the way and started asking her some questions.

" Before long, the suspect started shouting " Opopa Magazi, Opopa Magazi" on top of his voice such that people started rushing in with stones in hands ready to deal with the so called opopa magazi (female police officer)," explained Nkhwazi.

One of the people who rushed to the scene of the incident rescued the her after realising that she was a police officer based at Kabula Police Unit.

Matter was brought before Kabula Police and officers apprehended James Linyada.

He is expected to appear before court soon.

"We would like to warn members of the public to stop taking the law into their hands especially on rumours of blood suckers currently spreading across the southern part of Malawi. The Police would not hesitate to arrest and bring to book such ill minded people," warned Nkhwazi.

More on This

Scores of Malawi Vampire-Hunting Vigilantes Arrested

Police in the southern African country have detained 140 people linked to mob attacks on blood-sucking 'vampires.' Nine… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.