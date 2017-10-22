A 28-year-old man identified as James Linyada of Chemusa Township in Blantyre is currently in police custody for calling a police officer "opopa magazi"- a blood sucker.

Linyada who hails from Galeta village T/A Chekucheku in Neno district has been charged with Proposing Violence contrary to Section 87 (1) of the Penal Code.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi confirmed of the arrest to Nyasa Times, saying Linyada committed the offence on Friday (October 20th) afternoon.

"At around 12:30 noon, the suspect met No 3572 Constable Happy Kwisongole of Kabula Police who was going home from office. He stopped her on the way and started asking her some questions.

" Before long, the suspect started shouting " Opopa Magazi, Opopa Magazi" on top of his voice such that people started rushing in with stones in hands ready to deal with the so called opopa magazi (female police officer)," explained Nkhwazi.

One of the people who rushed to the scene of the incident rescued the her after realising that she was a police officer based at Kabula Police Unit.

Matter was brought before Kabula Police and officers apprehended James Linyada.

He is expected to appear before court soon.

"We would like to warn members of the public to stop taking the law into their hands especially on rumours of blood suckers currently spreading across the southern part of Malawi. The Police would not hesitate to arrest and bring to book such ill minded people," warned Nkhwazi.