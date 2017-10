Three men have been killed in a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police on the KwaDabeka main road outside Pinetown, paramedics said on Sunday.

"Late on Saturday evening... Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting," said spokesperson Nick Dollman in a statement.

The three men were found to have died on the scene during the exchange of gunfire.

"The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation," Dollman said.

Source: News24