Nigeria: Monkey Pox - Youth Council Begins Awareness Campaign Monday

Abuja — The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says it will begin a nationwide awareness campaign against the Monkey pox disease on Monday.

NYCN's National President, Malam Murtala Garba, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Garba said that the campaign tagged: "Kick Monkey pox out of Nigeria," would focus on enlightening Nigerians about risk factors associated with the disease.

He said the sensitisation would also focus on preventive measures and ways of eliminating fear among people about the epidemic.

The NYCN boss explained that the awareness would sensitise the youth on the need for vaccination against the disease and handling victims of Monkey pox.

According to him, the programme would be carried out across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT.

He stated that the council took the decision following the increase in the spread of the disease across the country in the last few days.

He said that the council had mandated its Directorate of Health to explore more radical and aggressive approach in the fight against the disease.

Garba, therefore, enjoined all Nigerian youths to support the fight against Monkey pox to ensure continuous well-being of the populace.

"We call on all the Nigerian youths to rise and support the efforts of the Federal Government for the time has come to kick monkey pox out of our homes, families, schools, villages, towns, state and the nation at large."

On his part, the Director, Health Directorate, NYCN, Dr Ezekoye Pascal, commended the Federal Government for taking proactive measures through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to contain the disease.

"We also applaud the Chief Executive Officer of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, for his doggedness and untiring efforts in handling the disease." (NAN)

