The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has launched a fresh manhunt for the former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Mr. Maina was sacked from the civil service in 2013 and was in 2015 placed on wanted list of the International Police by the EFCC.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday reported how Mr. Maina was secretly reinstated into the civil service, with promotion, despite being wanted for alleged corruption.

Additional details obtained by this newspaper show that the embattled civil servant was issued a letter of reinstatement dated October 2 by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

The Minister of Interior, Abdurahman Dambazau, earlier on Sunday absolved himself of any responsibility in Mr. Maina's reinstatement, saying it was done by the Head of Service.

The October 2 letter claimed that Mr. Maina's case was reviewed and decision taken that he be reinstated.

The same letter also revealed his new posting as acting director of the Department of Human Resources at the Ministry of Interior.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the reinstatement was at the behest of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who gave a favourable legal advice on the case.

Mr. Malami's spokesperson, Salihu Othman, however said he was unaware of his boss's role in the deal.

Irked by the news of Mr. Maina's silent re-entry into the country, the EFCC leadership convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to strategize on the case.

A source who was part of the meeting said the commission's boss, Ibrahim Magu, who was out of Abuja when PREMIUM TIMES broke the Maina story convened a meeting of operatives familiar with the case on Sunday.

As the fall out of the meeting, according to our source, operatives have been detailed "to smoke out Mr. Maina wherever he maybe".

Mr. Maina is said to shuttling between Kaduna and Abuja since his entry into the country.

Aside the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Maina's new working place, detectives are said to be spread around the city, including a security safe house that is said to be offered Mr. Maina by an elite security formation.

Also marked for surveillance are Mr. Maina's many houses in Abuja including one EFCC sources said he bought in June 2015 at $2 million.

Corroborating the source, EFCC's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said Mr. Maina "is still a fugitive. We are after him".

The EFCC is also said to be piqued at how someone that was put on the wanted list of the International Police sneaked back to the country without any trace.

The commission suspects sabotage, according to a highly place official.

Documents seen by our reporter show the many correspondences between the EFCC and the Interpol on the request to put Mr. Maina's name on wanted list.

The commission first wrote the Inspector General of Police in November 2015 few days after Mr. Magu's ascension asking for Mr. Maina's name to be flagged by Interpol.

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

However, the letter was declared missing by the office of the Commissioner Interpol at the Force Headquarters, making the commission to produce the request again.

On January 12, 2016, the Interpol wrote to the EFCC again requesting for additional details to enable the red alert. The letter was responded to by the commission.

However, a search for Mr. Maina on the Interpol website returned no record.

The breach leading to Mr. Maina's return is also set to be investigated by the EFCC.