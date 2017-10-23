Photo: Liberia National Police

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman

Monrovia — As Liberians gear towards the runoff election on November 7, Police Inspector General (IG) Gregory Coleman has dismissed allegations that he has been asked by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to take a side between the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of Senator George Weah and Unity Party of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

"I'm going to vote and that is my right. Do I have to give political support and start to give concession probably because I want to maintain a job? No! I will gladly walk away than to take a side." - Col. Gregory Coleman, Inspector General, LNP

Coleman in an exclusive interview with FPA disclosed that he had never been asked and if he is asked, he rather step down then take a side.

He currently serves as the head of Election security body, which comprises the Liberia Immigration Service, UNMIL, Liberia National Police (LNP), Drugs Enforcement Agency, and National Fire service.

The Police boss says the allegation has no iota of truth as the President has expressed overwhelming confidence in the Police and continues to do so.

Recalling the last meeting between she and him, Coleman said, "The last time we met she told me to continue doing what I was doing because the results from all of the international partners show an excellent performance by the Police."

He continued: "At no time she asked me to resign for whatever reason."

Our working as Police has been exceptionally professional, she asked me to remain in the confines of the law and that which I know is my responsibility."

Commenting on reports that President Sirleaf also asked him to resign relating to a UNDP contract with the Liberia National Police (LNP), he disclosed that UNDP has US$1.14 million dollars from Japan funding and 200,000 by Germany.

"I personally asked the UNDP to hold the money and pay the officers directly, All the request for payments have been going to UNDP. I work with the executive committee to know whether they have all of the officers included and personnel section clarified the validity of the officers.

"As it relates to the UNDP funding we were given US$1.14 million from Japan and US$200,000 from Germany, I personally asked the UNDP to hold the money and pay the officers directly. All the request for payments have been going to UNDP."

He said the money was given to officers based on the deployment in counties.

"I only work with the executive committee to know whether they have all of the officers, and personnel section to clarify the validity of officers' names on the list."

Coleman continued: "If you go to the UNDP offices and look at the listing you would not see my name and you will not also be told that I am collecting money from them. I'm being paid for this job and I'm working."

He clarified that cash payment is through the officers' accounts with any local bank; adding that the slowness of the payment was due to the bank wanting proper verification.

"Nobody's money is going through anyone's hands. Let the public be the judges. But you will always have counter accusation and I take it as an accusation, but, that will not distract us," he said.

The Police Inspector General says his refusal to not support a political side will go on in history that a chief of the LNP will have no side in an election.

"It's going to be impossible for me to choose a side, as head of the election security body because you have to provide a level playing field.

"I have not been asked to take a side, and even if I'm asked I will not take a side. I will never and ever take the side," he emphasized.

Cllr. Charles Brumskine of the Liberty Party recently accused the LNP of being a supporter something which he denied saying: "We have been silent because it is not the best decision to put out."

The statement of LP standard bearer Cllr. Brumskine followed a clash between the CDC and LP in Sanniquellie that led to some supporters sustaining injuries.

But the investigation's report hasn't come out something Coleman attributed to being cautious of the security implication and maintain the peace.

Not an Option

Coleman said the point he has reached in his career, taking a side is not an option for him.

"In my career taking a side is not an option, I can't because as head of the security body you have to be neutral."

He continued: "I'm going to vote and that is my right, do I have to give political support and start to give concession probably because I want to maintain a job, no, I will gladly walk away then to take a side."

Coleman said he has told officers of the LNP to support any political party, "I cannot tell anyone who to vote for, the officers here are all mature people."

First round

On October 10, over 1 million went to the polls to vote as many were concerned about the peace of the country and the action of security agencies.

When questioned to rate the Police performance during the first round, the IG said there is currently a study called "After Action Review," going on.

He says the study is ongoing to create a culture of accountability and transparency within the security sector.

"The brief will analyze what happened and how the LNP can do better, performances, failure and how we will do it better," Coleman said.

He says the "Yes to peace campaign" was an advantage for Liberians keeping the peace in all communities.

Coleman added the campaign will continue to help in maintaining the peace for a smooth transition.

Funds needed for Runoff

The Police IG assured that his men and women in uniform are prepared for the runoff but deployment of officers in the 15 counties will only be possible if the money promised by Government will be given timely.

"We are prepared for the runoff; we previously planned just in case there's a runoff. Government made the commitment of some funds, and we hope that they can come in a timely manner."

Officer problems

IG: "There are people who will not be satisfied; there are people who believe that they should be at the top, but they will have to wait for the time. It is better we cooperate and support one another better and easier.

"For now they have to give support, I as a professional in public space understand that as a public servant and what is at stake," he said.

I have told the officers that there is no need to worry, because we as a team will improve their lives and condition, whatever belongs to the officer will be given and nobody will eat their money."

He continued; "People sowing seed of discord with the officers and not informing them properly as to what happening it is all about back stabbing and it comes from those who should be senior leaders but I trust my team. We stand on the same ethic of public space."

IG Coleman reaffirmed to the country in creating an environment aimed at promoting economic growth and development and advancing democracy by delivering international acceptable policing and service to Liberia.