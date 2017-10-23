Nigeria: PDP Chairmanship - 19 Northern State PDP Youth Leaders Endorse Bode George As National Chair.

Abuja — Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth leaders cutting a cross the 19 northern states, weekend, endorsed one of the contenders for the party's chairmanship, Chief Olabode George for the seat.

Leader of a he delegation and youth leader in the FCT, Zaka Sunday made this known when he led other youth leaders to make the endorsement at the residence of Chief George in Abuja.

Zaka said: "After carefully looking at the contenders, we came to the conclusion that it was necessary to come here and consult with you and see how we can be of help in actualizing this movement to Wadata House "

While responding, Chief Bode George charge that the political antecedents and contributions of each contenders should be carefully scrutinized so as to elect the best person for the party ahead of the party's convention.

He said: " Let us not be in a hurry to support anyone. Let us look at the antecedents of each contender.

"For people like us who have risen through the ranks in the service to the party, I stand a better chance to take the party to the next level.

"PDP is still the party that resonates with the people but we missed our chance in 2015 but this is another chance to get things right and we should seize it with both hands."

Youth leaders from FCT, Plateau, Kogi, Niger Benue Nassarawa Sokoto and Yola were in attendance.