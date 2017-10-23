22 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eight Jokes Around Thursday's Presidential Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

As Kenyans anxiously await the repeat presidential election scheduled for Thursday October 26, they have been having some fun online, just to defuse the tension.

Messages and memes around the election have been widely circulated via WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Some of the messages capture the happenings in the run up to the election including the withdrawal of Raila Odinga's candidature as well as call to opposition supporters to boycott the vote.

Other jokes revolve around the resignation of IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe. Here are some of the hilarious messages:

Tarehe 26 kama kuna kitu nitapiga ni kiatu rangi. lakini kura sipigi. #Baba akisema sisi tunatenda.

-- Muthui Mkenya (@MuthuiMkenya) October 20, 2017

Job vacancy

Kupeleka ballot boxes and papers kisumu on Thursday.

No experience needed... nani ako willing?#NTVToday

-- Errycar10 (@errycar10) October 19, 2017

Sasa baba ame withdraw kwenda Canaan akatuacha kwa desert.. ?

-- gatheca (@StephenHunja) October 11, 2017

Vile Roselyn Akombe anaingia TL pic.twitter.com/lzfrMGFh4e

-- тσиу кαмυтι (@KamutiDeh) October 19, 2017

Somewhere in Kenya "No Raila No Erection"

-- john njenga (@McNjenga) October 16, 2017

#Ballot2017 if they owe you Money then waseme, wacha tuone vile elections zitaenda is a Polite way of saying "Sioni nikilipa anytime Soon"

-- Dj Swift skillz (@MrSwiftSkillz) October 11, 2017

Irony ni watu hu'withdraw ni wenye hawataki kuwa Baba 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iPJHDg6O2P

-- Chocbomb 🐞 (@eve_chege) October 10, 2017

Kenya

More Demos As Opposition Leader Pushes to Stop Repeat Poll

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has called on his supporters to hold demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday to stop the repeat… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.