Uganda: Watch Out for Diamond's Kampala Festival Kids

As you may be aware, our muko Diamond Platinumz was in Kampala recently.

Some may choose to refer to him as ex-muko if you have been following the recent rumors making rounds on social media. The latest episode of Keeping Up With The Diamonds was all about women from different parts of the region coming out and declaring how the Simba - as he is fondly known in Tanzania - sired children with them.

A lot of focus has been put on the video vixen from Salome but for me, it is the mother of twins - a former beauty queen in Burundi.

Nnalongo has raised her children singlehandedly without the help of Ssalongo Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platinumz.

I have had time to think, and have realized that it is connected to dancing. Remember Golola Moses who used to claim that he can make a woman pregnant by just staring at her? I believe is the same for Diamond.

It is possible that dude can make a woman pregnant by dancing with her. Just that. Have you seen his dance moves?

They are totally a vertical expression of his horizontal desires especially when dancing with a woman. Tell me she cannot get pregnant. So, in his defense I think he just danced with those women and they gave birth to his babies nine months later.

The same may happen after his show at Kololo last Friday. He asked security to let in not one or two, but four hot girls on to the stage. The things he did to those girls! Thank God there were no underage persons on sight; perhaps, they were watching the show live on television.

He took them on, one by one, and they all brought their best moves with no hesitation. Trust him to save the best for last. One particular belle had serious moves. She was moving her waist like she had no bones. Now, that one had the lion's share of Simba's time.

At that moment, I remembered that he is Muslim; so, he could have as many as four. But why wasn't he giving each of them the same amount of time?

That goes a long way to show you that no matter how hajji is expected to love the hajjatis equally, there is always one who will be the favourite. And it does not necessarily have to be the latest catch.

That is something Zari needs to be reminded of because I am sure she knows it at her age. She just needs to stay on top of the table with maximum points.

Moving out will only result into her resigning her top position to the next contender. Being in his late 20s, Diamond is just getting started. Zari should expect more of his children including those from Kampala City festival 2017.