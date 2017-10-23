Nigeria: Aiteo's New Groundbreaking Adventure in African Football

An integrated energy solution provider, Aiteo, has taken on the task of promoting football in Africa with the recent taking over the sponsorship of the annual CAF Awards in addition to the earlier partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) valued at N2.5billion. DURO IKHAZUAGBE writes that this, indeed, is a big, commendable adventure

On the afternoon of October 15, 2017, six gentlemen, from five African countries were gathered in a room at Apapa, Nigeria. The location was the corporate head office of Nigeria's Aiteo Group, and they were meeting in a bid to boost football in Africa.

At the end of their brief meeting, documents which saw the Aiteo Group become the official sponsor of Africa's most prestigious sports awards, the Confederation of African football (CAF) Awards, were signed. With the signing of the documents, Aiteo moved from being a major sponsor of football in Nigeria, to become a major sponsor of the sport in Africa.

The quality of personnel that CAF deployed to grace the occasion also told a bold story. This was an important meeting that brought football heavy weights from four corners of Africa to Nigeria. In attendance were CAF president Ahmad Ahmad (from Madagascar), vice-presidents Kwesi Nyantakyi (from Ghana) and Omari Selemani (from DR Congo), as well as Emergency Committee members of the federation Amaju Pinnick (from Nigeria) and Suleiman Hassan Waberi (from Djibouti).

Indeed, Aiteo's sponsorship of the CAF Awards is not accidental. It was borne out of a desire to extend the success the company has recorded in Nigeria in the area of promoting football as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. Its existing partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as well as sponsorship of the Super Eagles, Nigeria's national men-team has paid off with a successful qualification for the World Cup.

Also, its sponsorship of the Federation Cup which has been renamed the Aiteo Cup has recorded tremendous success with Nigerians commending the breath of fresh air which the company brought to that tournament. In a subtle endorsement of what Aiteo did with the Aiteo Cup, two governors attended the final of the tournament which was played in Lagos.

The governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode as well as his counterpart from Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel were present. The Akwa Ibom State governor travelled 528 km to see the final match of the tournament which was played in Agege area of Lagos.

For Aiteo, the rational for sponsoring the continental event is simple. According to the Executive Vice President of the company, Mr. Benedict Peters, "this sponsorship shows that there is a clear momentum behind Aiteo's involvement in the game... . Our aim is to bolster the profile of African players globally, and encourage budding talents to put in their best."

This happens to be in line with the vision and spirit of the founding fathers of the CAF Awards. Set up in 1970, it is a yearly event "instituted to honour footballers and personalities who have excelled in various departments of the game as well as those who have made meaningful contribution to its development in the continent."

In line with Mr Peters' postulation, Aiteo believes that celebrating the continents best will inspire a new generation of worthy ambassadors, that will project the good image of African football within and outside the continent. Aiteo wants to identify and promote the next generation of role models that the next generation of professional African footballers can look up to.

In the end, football breeds a win-win relationship. According to Yasmine Cathell, who blogs for the World Bank, "Soccer plays a role in international development by funding global education, effecting positive social change and producing renewable energy. Yes, renewable energy." Clubs and individuals who have been blessed by the game have given back in different ways, investing in education, and other social services. Nigeria's Nwankwo Kanu and Cote d'Ivoire's Didier Drogba who have invested in the health sector are just two examples of African stars touching lives of their citizens with what they have gained from football.

Before the 2010 World Cup the United Nations, recognising the financial strength that football confers on FIFA, asked the organisation to institute a 0.4 percent educational tax on broadcasting and sponsorship revenues from the 2010 World Cup as well as the five European leagues until 2015.

"The impact this kind of funding could have is crucial, especially in a time when traditional sources of funding are stagnating and even declining" according to studies by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

For Aiteo, the ambition is to raise the bar in terms of performance of African players, but there are also multiple economic benefits for local communities and nations. For its commitment to the game, CAF officials are thankful," CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, said at the signing ceremony.

As promised by Aiteo that the CAF Awards should not just be solely events for presenting trophies, football aficionados are waiting with excitement for the new initiatives Aiteo is bringing to bear on the African football Oscars, starting with the first scheduled to hold next January in Ghana.