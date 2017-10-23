Nigeria Will Perform Well At Russia 2018 Says Okumagba

Minna — National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Mr. Vincent Okumagba, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will perform well at next year's World Cup in Russia.

Okumagba made the remarks when he inaugurated the Niger State chapter of the NFSC at the UK Bello Arts Theatre in Minna last Saturday.

Okumagba hinged his optimism on the calibre of players in the national team and their determination to excel as displayed during their qualifying round matches.

Nigeria has already qualified for the world tournament even with a match yet to be played.

Okumagba however urged Nigerian football authorities to begin early preparation stressing that friendlies should be arranged for the team to keep the players in shape for the Mundial.

"Nigeria's appearance at the World Cup next year is coming with a difference we are sure of doing well if not getting to the finals and that's why the NFSC would do everything within our power to mobilise strong supporters to Russia

"Today's event is a remarkable one for the state and the national body because my tenure has promised to open more chapters across the country and we have just begun with Niger State," Okumagba noted.

Niger State Chairman of the NFSC, Mohammed Mohammed, thanked the national body for the inauguration of the state chapter and promised that the leadership would immediately begin registration of members.

Mohammed disclosed that very soon the grand patron who is also the governor of the state would soon be decorated while other critical stakeholders would contribute to the success of Super Eagles at next year's Mundial in Russia,