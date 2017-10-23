Kenya: Afro-Soul Songbird Cece Sagini Gets Saved, Dumps Secular Music

Gorgeous Afro-Soul songstress Cecilia Sagini Kemunto popularly known as Cece Sagini has become the latest secular musician to get saved.

The singer, who got engaged to photographer Victor Peace on live TV last year made the revelation of switching sides on a live television on Sunday.

"I have been raised in a Christian family, sang in church choir and I have always stuck to the teaching as much as I wasn't in it. But over time I have had my moment of transition to getting saved. I know many will have questions if I am really sure about this. But, yes, I'm and this is a journey" Cece said.

HIT SINGLE

Cece got the attention of the Kenyan showbiz world when she dropped her hit single I am a doer featuring controversial rapper Octoppizo. Some of he other secular songs include Sio Mwisho, 9 to 5 and Ensobosobo

Before embracing salvation, Cece worked on several music projects with other established acts such as Elani, Sauti Sol, Just a Band, Dela, Muthoni the Drummer Queen among others.

Interestingly, she got her breakthrough in the industry when she was featured by gospel artiste Jimmy Gait in his hit song Appointment that was voted the Song of the Year at the Groove Awards in 2013.