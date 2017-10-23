Nigerians Are Impatient for Dividend of Democracy, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has regretted the situation Nigerians have found themselves in their impatience for dividend of democracy in the country.

He also charged African parliamentarians to work harder to ensure that the future of Africans is guaranteed to move forward.

Buhari spoke at the Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State capital, at the weekend, during the opening ceremony of the 48th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Africa Region, attended by about 18 African countries' parliamentarians.

The President, represented by his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said: "We must be charlatan of the worst order to our leadership if it does not provide and secure future. I must say that our nation is increasingly getting impatient waiting for the dividend of our democracy. It is our duty to ensure that we satisfy the yearnings of the millions of people who depend on us."

Buhari, who commended the Imo State government for attracting hospitality, including the hosting of two African Presidents and important events within two weeks, urged the two arms of government, Legislature and Executive, to 'plan, implement and execute'.

He said that the Federal Government was working at a similar level of support to address Nigeria's substantial first.

In another development, the President has said that his administration is assiduously working towards addressing infrastructural deficit in the country's universities.

He also gave the assurance that the government would ensure full implementation of budgetary allocation to education in the fiscal budget.

Buhari stated this in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, at the 23rd, 24th and 25th combined convocation ceremonies of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) at the weekend.

He called on the country's universities and other tertiary institutions of learning to adjust to the demands of "modern day reality by repositioning themselves by encouraging good and impactful education."

He said his government was not in a position to provide jobs for all graduates and they (graduates) must therefore be prepared and determined to engage in self-employment.

Buhari, who said the Federal Government was working hard to create enabling environment to create business opportunities among the citizenry, urged the people of the sub-region to legislate on ways to better the lives of the people of Africa.

While Saraki opined that Africa would be prosperous, deserving the best in the next century, Okorocha said he was pleased to provide enabling environment to move the state forward, attracting investments.