Photo: Yahudu Kitunzi/Daily Monitor

Winfred Kiiza, the leader of the opposition in parliament, centre, struggles to control tears as she engages a police officer in Mbale after police officers fired teargas to disperse an age limit rally.

Mbale — Teargas and live bullets on Sunday rocked Mbale town as police officers dispersed a consultative rally on age limit.

The rally was organised by Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamanga to seek people's views on the proposed amendment of Article 102 (b) of the Constitution that bars people who are over 75 years of age from contesting for presidency.

The meeting that started at about 3 pm at Mbale Cricket Ground, went on peacefully with residents chanting the Togikwako slogan, which is loosely translated as don't touch the Constitution, until at about 4 pm when the arrival of Ms Winfred Kiiza, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament was announced.

At the interval, the District Police Commander, Mr Steven Ahwere, who was patrolling the area with a handful of police officers, ordered organisers to stop the meeting.

He said joint consultative meetings that are attended by politicians and legislators from other constituencies were banned.

"This meeting should be called off. We only allowed the area MP to hold the consultative meeting on the presidential age limit," he said.

Suddenly, police started firing teargas and bullets sending hundreds of people scampering.

Some residents accused police of working under the orders of President Yoweri Museveni.

"We are tired and frustrated with police officers who work on the orders of one person," Mr Jamilu Mafabi, one of the local leaders, said.

Ms Kizza, condemned the police behaviour and urged people to support the on-going struggle by Ugandans to "save the constitution."

"This is unconstitutional but we don't have to relent until we have won," she said.

Mr Wamanga, blamed police for over reacting saying the Leader of Opposition is an important person, who ought to be welcomed in every part of the country.

He said that despite police intimidation, the people of Mbale Municipality have rejected the amendment that "is intended to create life presidency in Uganda."

"My people have rejected it and it will stand. I am going to report to the Parliament that as Mbale Municipality, we do not support the proposed amendment," he said.

On Friday, Police arrested the Secretary General of the Forum for Democratic Change party, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi for allegedly inciting violence after he led a protest against the lifting of the presidential age limit.

Mr Mafabi is currently detained at Tororo Central Police Station on charges of inciting violence.

After being stopped from addressing the Mbale rally, Ms Kiiza and other leaders from Bukedi and Elgon Region headed to Tororo to demand for his release.