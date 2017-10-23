20 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gospel Artists Hold Peace Concert Ahead of Presidential Poll

By Evelyne Musambi

Kenyan gospel artistes hosted a worship concert for the country on Thursday evening ahead of the repeat presidential election that will be held in six days time.

The Groove Worship Night that was held at CITAM Valley Road from 5:30pm featured top gospel artistes including Mercy Masika, Pitson, Evelyn Wanjiru, Rosy Ohon and Guardian Angel.

The concert which was open to the public was to pray for nation ahead of Thursday's (October 26) repeat presidential elections.

Pitson wrote to his fans, "Good people, Tomorrow is a holiday so please take sometime today (Thursday) after work, class, or shuguliz to pass by CITAM valley Road to pray for KENYA. We start at 6:00pm and end at 8:00pm. Make plans, cancel dates and hangouts for this great call to pray for our Nation. #GodWins."

Mercy added, "Join us tonight as we look to our God for he is a shield for us. Our glory. And the lifter up of our heads."

Attendees commended the great worship led by the talented artists;

