Nigeria: Peter Okoye Releases First Solo Single 'Cool It Down'

Following the breakup of Nigerian pop group, Psquare, Peter Okoye has officially become the first member of the defunct group to release a solo song and video. The song is a mid-tempo tune titled Cool it down.

The track was released under his own imprint PClassic Records while Patrick Elis shot the video.

The new single comes days after Peter, now known as Mr P, urged Psquare fans to get used to the fact that Psquare is no more.

Mixed reactions have trailed the release with fans urging the twin brothers to reunite and operate as Psquare.

Peter also signed a partnership deal with Empire; an American distribution company and record label based in San Francisco, California, USA.

Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo, demanding a termination of the partnership agreement between Psquare.

The music duo finally split in September after years of dominating the Nigerian music scene.

Watch below the video of his solo effort here.