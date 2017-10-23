20 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Peter Okoye Releases First Solo Single 'Cool It Down'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

Following the breakup of Nigerian pop group, Psquare, Peter Okoye has officially become the first member of the defunct group to release a solo song and video. The song is a mid-tempo tune titled Cool it down.

The track was released under his own imprint PClassic Records while Patrick Elis shot the video.

The new single comes days after Peter, now known as Mr P, urged Psquare fans to get used to the fact that Psquare is no more.

Mixed reactions have trailed the release with fans urging the twin brothers to reunite and operate as Psquare.

Peter also signed a partnership deal with Empire; an American distribution company and record label based in San Francisco, California, USA.

Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo, demanding a termination of the partnership agreement between Psquare.

The music duo finally split in September after years of dominating the Nigerian music scene.

Watch below the video of his solo effort here.

Nigeria

Nigerians Are Impatient for Dividend of Democracy, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has regretted the situation Nigerians have found themselves in their impatience for dividend… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.