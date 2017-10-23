21 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Naughty Shoes, Glittering Tops and Presidential Garb . . .a Walk Through Jah Prayzah's 'Launch Wardrobe'

Jah Prayzah not only reinvents himself in song with every drop of an album; the cedar tall artiste also has a way of reinventing himself on stage like a naughty morphing butterfly before his fans' very eyes. Last weekend was no different as he launched his latest effort "Kutonga Kwaro" at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Bobbing between looking like a latter day Gary Glitter (minus the controversy), and the Queen's royal regiment, Jah Prayzah was a wardrobe marvel as captured in these exclusive shots by photographer Takawira Dapi Photovet Unlimited. His Thembani Mubochwa-inspired glittering top left tongues wagging for it being a "brave effort" for a man. His presidential shoe left a lasting impression while his sneakers caught the eye for being evidently "pricey".

He, however, constantly suffered wardrobe malfunctions as the comfortable sneakers were made for walking and not the rigours of the Jah Prayzah energetic dances. In the end the lanky chanter was seen bending over once more than necessary to tie his errant shoes laces. He also caught the eye with a very modest low end mobile phone, notoriously known as "kambudzi", which he kept referring to time and again. Perhaps he was expecting a call from no-show Davido? Those ashamed of their own "mbudzi" phone scan now rest easy knowing the local King of Pop also flaunts his and is not ashamed of it! And when he kept raising those long legs in delirious dances, the threads on his suave pants gave in and almost ripped open. In the end all was well that ended well and Jah Prayzah, minus the wardrobe mishaps, proved that he is the man of the moment both on stage and in the world of on-stage fashion.

