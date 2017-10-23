Zimbabwe: How Patient Are Ammara's Fans?

It is 19 days to the date Afro-pop musician Ammara Brown promised to release her much-anticipated debut album titled Ammartia.

Details of what the album contains are still sketchy, but the greatest fear for some is that November 10 will come and go without a new album.

Brown has changed the dates for the album release on several ocassions for countless reasons. Perhaps her perfectionist tendency is stalling progress, or maybe it is the fear of being judged.

Further fuelling the uncertainty is the delayed release of the video for her recently-released single titled Akiliz. She had promised to release the video shortly after dropping the single, but it's almost a week past its release date.

"Me and her [Ammara] have agreed that it will be released at the most opportune time," Vusa Blaqs, the award-winning director with the keys to the video, told The Standard Style on Friday.

By the time of going to print, Brown had not responded to questions sent to her on Thursday morning.

However, the musician on Thursday took to Instagram to register her uncertainty over the video release date.

"Over these last three days, I've done my best to read and respond to all your comments and concerns. I've tried to make sure you know and understand how eager I am, just as you are to set #Akiliz free into the world," she wrote.

Luckily for her, a significant number of followers are keen to get her new work, but that has not stopped the impatient from putting pressure on her.

"... behind the scenes, when the pressure gets too intense and some of the negative comments seep in... I'm alone, which is when my team steps in and helps me elevate," she said before praising her manager Tsungai Zvobgo for being a cushion to fall on.

"Thank you Tsungi, you are my shield and sword, and I could not have asked for anyone more loyal, or passionate about my career."

While the long messages and stunning countdown pictures have become a huge peeve for a section of her followers, maybe the consolation is that it is now public, the album is being mixed and mastered by one Don Juan Bacha of Jazzworx Studio in South Africa.