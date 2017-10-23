Nigeria to Earn $3.3 Billion Annually From Gas

Lagos — With appropriate legal and fiscal policy capable of driving investment in the midstream subsector of the oil and gas industry, Nigeria will be in a position to earn $3.3 billion annually, LEADERSHIP findings have revealed.

It was gathered that the country's gas sector could generate substantial revenue provided the legal policy, especially fiscal policy and commercial frameworks, are encouraging for investors and provide a fair share for the Nigerian government and investors alike.

It was also learnt that if Nigeria were to generate 10,000 megawatts (MW) of power from gas fired power plants this could generate some $3.3 billion dollars gas sales revenue annually.

Confirming this to LEADERSHIP, Engr. Dada Thomas, president of Nigeria Gas Association (NGA), said if Nigeria were to supply the agreed gas volumes for the West African countries, government could equally generate income in excess of $200 million annually.

Thomas who is also the chief executive officer of Frontier Oil added that if 500,000 metric tonnes annually of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption locally is achieved, Nigeria could add another $500 million annually in revenue.

He said as the investments are significant so are the potential revenue, even as key policies, legal and commercial decisions are required to make it all come together for good.

He observed that though Nigeria has done well in reducing gas flaring over the years from 2 billion standard cubic feet per day in 2015 to about 750million standard cubic feet per day today, making her the 5th largest nation flaring gas in the world, this still equates to burning $700 million annually or wasting fuel that could have been used to generate nearly 3000MW of electricity.

He, however, said that the federal government appears to be very determined this time to achieve zero routine flaring by 2020 and has initiated the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme to help achieve this objective.

Thomas expressed worry that though the country has had sanctions in the form of a penalty of N10 (equivalent to $0.50) per thousand cubic feet of gas flared for many years, operators often pay the penalty rather than implement flares out programmes.

"Effort by the government via the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to increase the flare penalty to N420 or $3.5 per thousand cubic feet in 2008 failed, as the operators resisted the move and the DPR lacked the will to enforce the penalty.

"However things are changing. We now see that in general regulators, including the DPR are starting to enforce regulations. The roll out of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme provides the carrot for compliant operators and new project flare gas developers while the enforcement of the penalty of $3.5 per thousand standard cubic feet by the DPR will provide the stick for those who violate the new policy.

"We are going through a transition and the government, current operators and new flare gas developers must all work together to ensure the success of the project by taking a pragmatic and collaborative approach to solving the teething problems that will inevitably crop up in the implementation of the programme".

Speaking on opportunities in the gas value chain, the NGA president noted that there are greater opportunities in the sector, which encompasses three sub-sectors and a wide range of activities.

His words: "You have the gas-to-power value chain, the gas-based industry value chain, the gas transportation value chain, each of which have many branches. From the natural gas found many kilometres below the ground and brought to the surface, processed in gas processing plant, you can do much.

"You can transport the gas over hundreds of kilometres to generate power, provide feedstock to fertilizer and petrochemical plants or further process the gas and liquefy it and turning it into Liquefied natural Gas (LNG) which could be exported, as is done by the Nigerian LNG Company, one of the most successful companies in the world, not just Nigeria.

"You can also truck from Port Harcourt to Sokoto to provide fuel for factories or power plants, with no access to gas (as is to be done by Greenville LNG, the first modular LNG project in Nigeria that will produce LNG for domestic consumption). In fact, more than 70 per cent of the gas consumed domestically is used to generate power in power plants like Egbin and Calabar power plants.

The first major successes in gas for domestic power generation and industrial use was recorded by Shell in the 60s, with the supply of gas to Aba in Abia State and the Trans-Amadi Industrial area in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This was followed by export-oriented projects such as the Nigerian LNG and Chevron Gas to Liquids projects and domestic oriented projects such as the old NAFCON (now Notore) fertiliser and Eleme (now Indorama) petrochemical projects due to attractive fiscal incentives, which encouraged the monetisation of gas that would have otherwise been flared.

"However, as a nation we failed to make full use of the potential of gas as a source of transportation fuel, or for other gas based industries such as methanol plants and even for use for cooking as LPG to safeguard our forests and environment.

"The new policy initiatives and specifically the Gas Policy aim to improve the use of gas in all the various arms of the gas value chain. If the incentives in the draft Petroleum Fiscal Policy, which is yet to be approved by the Federal Executive Council, support the intent of the Gas Policy, we should see marked improvement in the way gas will impact on the Nigerian economy and our lives in the foreseeable future".