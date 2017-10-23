Uganda: Former Wandegeya DPC Nanoka Transferred to Rukungiri

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police General Kale Kayihura has deployed Superintendent of Police Moses Nanok, who was convicted in police disciplinary court for beating up Dr Kizza Besigye's supporters, to Rukungiri District as the overall commander.

In a memo dated October 21, the Gen Kayihura, says the transfer takes immediate effect. The current Rukungiri DPC, according to Gen Kayihura's letter to all units will report to the Police Human Resource & Administration for redeployment.

Mr Nanoka's transfer comes just days after the current Rukungiri DPC Richard Emuna and two other officers got injured in running battles with opposition supporters during consultations on the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017 which seeks among other things to remove the age limits from the 1995 Constitution.

In February this year, the Police Disciplinary Court convicted Mr Nanoka alongside eight others after they were found guilty of overseeing the beating of Dr Kizza Besigye's supporters in July 2016.

The same court demoted Mr Nanoka to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, although it is understood that he still holds his rank of Superintendent of Police.

In another transfer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Enock Abeine who has been on a course at the Command and Staff College in Bwebajja, Wakiso District has been transferred to Makerere University as the Chief Security Officer to replace Mr Jackson Mucunguzi who goes for training at at the College.