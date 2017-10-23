23 October 2017

South Africa: Pretoria Advocate to Appear in Court for Allegedly Assaulting Woman

A local advocate is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, after he allegedly assaulted a woman by beating her with a bottle and kicking her after she had fallen to the ground.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday at the High Court Chambers in Pretoria and charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"According to reports, the victim, 29, who resides at a flat in Sunnyside, was allegedly assaulted with a bottle and kicked after she had fallen to the ground, following an altercation that had ensued after she had reportedly asked for a cigarette lighter from the suspect," said police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela.

"Upon her arrival at the Sunnyside police station on the night of the alleged assault, the police had to summon an ambulance to the client service centre before a statement could be obtained the victim.

"The victim had suffered visible injuries to the head," Mavimbela said.

He said, although the suspect's physical address was unknown to the victim, Sunnyside police had been able to establish his possible whereabouts through the examination of a piece of evidence that was intended for a completely different purpose.

