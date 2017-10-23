23 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Government Approves Coffee Seed Producers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephen Wandera

Kampala — Government has approved 15 coffee seed producers to produce over 118 metric tonnes of the seed in the next three years.

The certified producers are to ensure high quality coffee production, Uganda's major export. In 2015, exported roughly 3.6 million 60 kg bags of coffee, generating around $450 million (Shs1.53 trillion) in revenue.

"This is therefore this to inform the general public that the see producers listed below whose seed gardens complied with request requirements for seed production, are authorized to process and supply elite seeds to UCDC and the private coffee nursery operators for purposes of propagation quality coffee planting material for farmers," said Agriculture minister Vincent Bamulagaki Ssempijja.

To ensure that all coffee planting material are generated from coffee sourced from authorised gardens, the private coffee nursery operators will be required to obtain the coffee seed purchase receipts from the authorized seed suppliers for all purchases, Mr Ssempijja said in a statement issued on Friday October 20 2017.

Selected

Producers. According to the ministry statement, those listed are: Mr Cyprian Banigana and Mr Justus Muganga (Sheema), Mr Kamukama Yorakamu (Kiruhura), Mr Jimmy Kava (Masaka), Mr Joseph Kasekende (Kyotera), Mr joseph Sebata Musisi (Lwengo) and Ibrahim Kagwa (Bukomasimbi). Others are Mr Charles Rwakikaire (Kabarole), Ms Olive Kishero (Bulambuli) Mr Anttony Werishe (Mbale), Ms Sophie Chemisto, Mr Zaidi Buginyanya Bulambuli, Bugusege Research Station (Sironko) and Zombo Seed Garden (Zombo).

Uganda

Ruling Party Not Sure if it Can Win Age Limit Vote

After weeks of canvassing local constituents' opinion in the face of growing stiff countrywide opposition to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.