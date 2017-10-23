Uganda: Government Approves Coffee Seed Producers

Kampala — Government has approved 15 coffee seed producers to produce over 118 metric tonnes of the seed in the next three years.

The certified producers are to ensure high quality coffee production, Uganda's major export. In 2015, exported roughly 3.6 million 60 kg bags of coffee, generating around $450 million (Shs1.53 trillion) in revenue.

"This is therefore this to inform the general public that the see producers listed below whose seed gardens complied with request requirements for seed production, are authorized to process and supply elite seeds to UCDC and the private coffee nursery operators for purposes of propagation quality coffee planting material for farmers," said Agriculture minister Vincent Bamulagaki Ssempijja.

To ensure that all coffee planting material are generated from coffee sourced from authorised gardens, the private coffee nursery operators will be required to obtain the coffee seed purchase receipts from the authorized seed suppliers for all purchases, Mr Ssempijja said in a statement issued on Friday October 20 2017.

Selected

Producers. According to the ministry statement, those listed are: Mr Cyprian Banigana and Mr Justus Muganga (Sheema), Mr Kamukama Yorakamu (Kiruhura), Mr Jimmy Kava (Masaka), Mr Joseph Kasekende (Kyotera), Mr joseph Sebata Musisi (Lwengo) and Ibrahim Kagwa (Bukomasimbi). Others are Mr Charles Rwakikaire (Kabarole), Ms Olive Kishero (Bulambuli) Mr Anttony Werishe (Mbale), Ms Sophie Chemisto, Mr Zaidi Buginyanya Bulambuli, Bugusege Research Station (Sironko) and Zombo Seed Garden (Zombo).