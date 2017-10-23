23 October 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: WP Without Star Centre for Currie Cup Final

Western Province will be without the services of centre EW Viljoen for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Sharks in Durban.

Viljoen injured his hamstring in the first half of his side's 19-5 semi-final victory over the Golden Lions at Newlands this past weekend.

He was replaced by Werner Kok in the 35th minute, with Ruhan Nel then shifting from wing to midfield.

WP Rugby confirmed on their official website that Viljoen would not be available for the final at Kings Park.

There is also concern over the availability of flank Jaco Coetzee , who suffered a knock to the head.

Saturday's Currie Cup final is scheduled for 16:00.

