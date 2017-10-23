22 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Minister Motsoaledi's Spokesperson Dies

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced the death of his spokesperson Joe Maila.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister expressed shock and sadness at the passing of the Ministry's spokesperson.

"The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known to the Ministry. Joe Maila is survived by his wife and two children. I appeal to the media and members of the community to allow the family space to deal with his death," said Minister Motsoaledi.

Maila passed away on Thursday evening.

Details of his memorial and funeral services will be announced as soon as we receive information from the family.

