South Africa: Offenders to Showcase Their Skills

The Department of Correctional Services will hand out certificates to offenders in different skills development areas.

The skills development programmes are aimed at improving offenders' personal development during their time of incarceration.

"The spectacle will commence on Monday at the St Albans Maximum Centre in the Eastern Cape with indoor games in various sporting and recreational codes. Lifers will then be awarded certificates on Wednesday for completing training in clothing production, agricultural programme, leather works and ceramics," said the department on Friday.

The department will hand out 118 certificates.

Correctional Services will also showcase some of the products produced by inmates during their time of training. The indoor games will see maximum offenders from East London and St Albans Management Areas battling it out for supremacy in table tennis, darts, chess, scrabble, dominoes and boxing.

"This event is underpinned by the fact that rehabilitation is more about the creation of an enabling environment where a human rights culture is upheld, reconciliation, forgiveness and healing are facilitated; and inmates are encouraged and assisted to discard negative values."

The department said inmates classified as maximums and those doing life sentences often encounter challenges when due for parole consideration as they rarely participate on rehabilitation programmes.

"This initiative will thus encourage inmates across the province to embrace rehabilitation as a corrective measure for offending behaviour and better prepare them for a progressive life in society."