Champion "Mbewe" Chienderamwano proved that he is one of the best as he reclaimed the Mr Zimbabwe title when he beat favourite Paul Goredema into second place in a close contest at 7Arts Theatre on Saturday night.

The Gaborone-based hulk was in fine form as he flexed his muscles to reclaim the title for the fourth time.

Chienderanwano, who has been based in Botswana in the last few years, opted out of last year's competition due to a shoulder injury which some of his critics suggested could have been stage fright.

But before a packed auditorium at 7 Arts, Chiendaramwano confounded his critics and showed that he is still one of the best hulks this country has to offer.

His biggest rival and eventual runner-up Goredema had not only come into the contest as the defending champion but was also basking in glory of being placed third at the 2017 Arnold Classic in South Africa in April.

Chienderamwano said he was happy to scoop his fourth title and is now looking forward to the next contests.

"I am happy and thank the judges for making me the winner. It was very competitive and the guys are working so hard so winning it means I did a lot.

"I now look forward to next events after this victory," said Chienderamwano.

Other Results:

Senior Men bodybuilding

Duniso Dhlodhlo, Edward Mutero, Garikayi Mujuru.

Junor Men Bodybuilding Lightweight

Lovemore Munyamana, Denzel Denge, Amola Chandinofira.

Junior Men Bodybuilding U-23

Mozombamzi Phiri, Nigel Simango, Ngonidzashe Gwama.

Men's Fitness:

Chamunorwa Marange, Lizelo Jose Dos Santos, Givemore Kamujoro.

Children's Fitness:

Blessing Timburwa.

Women body Fitness:

Mitchell Fortman, Juliet Chimbadzo, Mitchell Matsito.

Wheelchair Bodybuilding

Marko Mwale, Mugoni Chikove.

Women Bikini Fitness Masters:

Sally Lapage, Women Bikini Fitness Diana Miller.

Women Bikini Fitness:

Women Bikini Fitness, Sarah Rebecca Hofmyr

Women Beach Bikini:

Chantel Greenland, Chane Crudal, Euleme Ndlovu.

Senior Men Bodybuilding Heavyweight

Champion Chienderanwo, Paul Goredema, Thembinksi Lunga,

Men' Physique:

Edvaldo de Mateus, Pardon Dube, Marvelous Gandah.

Senior Men Bodybuilding Light Heavyweight:

Nigel Maphosa, Blessing Nyapimbi, Gideon Teguru.