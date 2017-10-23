Uganda: Kayihura 'Fires' Rukungiri Police Boss

Just days after he commanded an operation that led to the death of an opposition supporter, the district police commander (DPC) of Rukungiri, Richard Emuna has been recalled for deployment.

Muna has been replaced with Superintendent of Police (SP) Moses Nanoka, who was convicted by the police disciplinary court in February this year.

After five months of trial, the police disciplinary court demoted eight police officers found guilty of participating in or abetting the beating up of Dr Kizza Besigye's supporters last July.

SSP Andrew Kaggwa, SP Moses Nanoka and ASP Patrick Muhumuza were demoted by one rank. The demotion meant Kaggwa dropped to the rank of superintendent of police (SP), Nanoka to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) while Muhumuza went down to the rank of inspector of police (IP).

Their demotion, also meant that Kaggwa could no longer be a regional police commander (RPC). He can only be a deputy RPC or acting RPC. Nanoka could no longer be a divisional police commander (DPC) and at best he can be deployed as officer in charge of station (OC).

But in a memo dated October 21, Kayihura has deployed Nanoka as Rukungiri DPC. It is unclear whether Nanoka ever lost his rank in the first place as directed by the police court.

Also in the memo, Kayihura has appointed ASP Enock Abeine the chief security officer, Makerere University. Abeine has been on a training course in Bwebajja and replaces Jackson Mucunguzi has been summoned to go for a senior command course.

Contacted for a comment, police spokesperson Asan Kasingye said he has "seen the memo but it looks strange. That is not how we communicate."