Two goals in each half saw the Banyana Banyana national women's football side downing Burkina Faso 4-0 in Dobsonville, Soweto on Sunday.

The Sasol-sponsored outfit continued where they left off from the COSAFA Cup tournament as they outclassed and out-gunned their continental counterparts in a one-sided friendly.

Had the home side utilised all their goal-scoring chances, this encounter could have seen a score of double figures. But coach Desiree Ellis will be happy with the two goals scored in each half as the home team romped to an easy 4-0 win.

Playing their first game after winning the COSAFA Cup in Zimbabwe last month, Banyana Banyana, who were honoured by sponsors Sasol and SAFA on Saturday night, were the busier of the two sides from the word go and could have wrapped up the match by half-time.

They had their first attempt in the fifth minute when Thembi Kgatlana came face to face with the Burkinabe keeper but failed to put away an open chance.

Chantelle Esau could have scored with a header in the ninth minute but her goal-bound effort was cleared off the line.

The home side almost opened their account in the 20th minute but Leandra Smeda's effort was ruled offside - although television replays showed it was a wrong call from the match officials.

But Banyana were not going to be denied for long as they scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute after sustained pressure which saw defender Charlotte turning the ball into her own net.

Banyana Banyana made it 2-0 when Kgatlana finished off another move with a glancing header in referee's optional time just before the half-time break.

After the break, South Africa continued to camp in the visitors' half but poor finishing and some good goalkeeping by the Burkina goal minder kept the scoreline within respectable figures.

After missing several chances, Banyana Banyana finally took a three-goal lead when Kgatlana finished off a header by Smeda and a minute later it was 4-0. Again, Kgatlana's effort eluded the Burkina Faso goalkeeper and the defence, as the visitors started to crack under immense pressure.

Rhoda Mulaudzi then scored a screamer in the 77th minute but her effort was ruled off side and the match ended with that heavy scoreline.

Kgatlana was chosen as the Diski Queen of the Match (Player of the Match) and claimed the R10,000 up for grabs for her efforts.

In their seven matches in 2017, South Africa have won five - they drew against Botswana (COSAFA CUP), and lost to France earlier this year.