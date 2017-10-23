23 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Women, Africa's Forgotten Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Manka Angwafo

Is this finally the time for Africa's agricultural boom? Yes, if women are given a seat at the table.

As we conclude a week of celebrating women with the International Day of the Girl and the International Day for Rural Women, it's worth asking: do governments have any idea what life is really like for female farmers in Africa? With such a relentless focus on urbanisation and Africa's fast-growing cities, do they care - or at least, care enough? The untold tales of some of the female farmers with whom I've worked in Cameroon suggest a number of ways policy-makers could finally unlock some of the sector's vast potential at the smallholder level. It is here, not the grand commercial schemes that so excite African leaders and foreign investors, where the greatest impact on rural African communities will be felt.

In Babessi, in the plains just below Mont Oku, where many female farmers live and farm, it was a good harvest this year.

"We are very happy with our harvest," says Clarisse. "The corn is large and the grains are bigger than we are used to."

At 26, Clarisse is a wife, mother of four and sole...

Africa

Revolutionary Ruling Parties in Africa Are Unwilling to Break From the Past

One of the most enduring legacies of resistance movements which transformed into ruling parties in Africa is their… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.